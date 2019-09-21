Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Graft has a total market capitalization of $475,612.00 and approximately $26,841.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Graft has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00727199 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004390 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,281,760,955 coins and its circulating supply is 589,657,955 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.