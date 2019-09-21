Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.70 ($27.55).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.85 ($23.08) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.11 and a 200-day moving average of €21.18.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

