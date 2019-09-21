GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,563.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $103,649.00 and approximately $1,563.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00209387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.01209961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00092442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018561 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020828 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,589,451 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

