Greene King plc (LON:GNK) Receives GBX 751.67 Average PT from Analysts

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.67 ($9.82).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greene King to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Greene King from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Greene King to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of LON GNK opened at GBX 845.60 ($11.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Greene King has a 52 week low of GBX 467.70 ($6.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 865.80 ($11.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 662.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. Greene King’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

