GridCoin (GRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,627.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Trade By Trade. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,074,145 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

