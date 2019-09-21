H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) PT Set at SEK 115 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HM-B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 140 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 159.17.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 189.02 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52 week high of SEK 245.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 161.97.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

