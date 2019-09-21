Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Hain Celestial Group worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,064,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,222,000 after acquiring an additional 106,351 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,119,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 1,153,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,447. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

