Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hamilton Lane worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 776.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 680,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 203,204 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,708,144.56. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.