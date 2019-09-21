Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.77.

Hasbro stock opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

