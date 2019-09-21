HashCoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $262.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

