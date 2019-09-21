Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €45.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.17 ($46.71).

ZAL opened at €39.75 ($46.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.43. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

