Head to Head Analysis: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Translate Bio alerts:

This table compares Translate Bio and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -2,696.98% -84.22% -33.44% Replimune Group N/A -21.59% -20.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Translate Bio and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.01%. Given Translate Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and Replimune Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million 362.10 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.77 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -12.68

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Translate Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Translate Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.