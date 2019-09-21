Head-To-Head Review: SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) vs. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC)

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.87 $2.78 billion $5.70 11.84 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.63 $27.34 million N/A N/A

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SunTrust Banks and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 11 4 0 2.27 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus target price of $70.03, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 23.92% 11.86% 1.24% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 17.07% 8.78% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

