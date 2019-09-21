Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Receives $30.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,722. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.