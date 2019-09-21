Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 290.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. AXA acquired a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,835,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,271,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,495. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

