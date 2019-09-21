Helical (LON:HLCL) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helical to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404.20 ($5.28).

HLCL opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.24 million and a PE ratio of 10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.24. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Helical news, insider Matthew Bonning-Snook acquired 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £1,348.74 ($1,762.37).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

