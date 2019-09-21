Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €109.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.66 ($108.91).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €93.10 ($108.26) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.30. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.