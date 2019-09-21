Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

HRTG traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.67. 126,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $122.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,220,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

