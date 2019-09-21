Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Heska from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of HSKA opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Heska has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $13,897,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 14.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 226,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

