Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,048 shares of company stock worth $2,789,039. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

