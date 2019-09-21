Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Purchases Shares of 206,000 Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.56% of Regenxbio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,420,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,400,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 109,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,800,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $250,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,991.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,486 shares of company stock worth $1,786,162. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a current ratio of 14.58.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

