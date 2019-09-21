Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. Purchases 293,175 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 216.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,175 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 1.0% of Hillhouse Capital Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. owned about 0.10% of Square worth $31,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Square by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Square by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of Square stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,892.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 3.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,553,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,903,087.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,829. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

