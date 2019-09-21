Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,978. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $383.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.