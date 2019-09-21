Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.53. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.03. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

