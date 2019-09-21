Honey Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Honey has a market capitalization of $7,724.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. One Honey coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honey alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00948592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00228524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002166 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Honey

Honey (CRYPTO:HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. The official website for Honey is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.