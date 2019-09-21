HTMLCOIN (HTML) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,790.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and C-Patex. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $2,790.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

