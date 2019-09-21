Hush Price Reaches $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a total market cap of $293,960.00 and $549.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00478657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00104814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040648 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002454 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000516 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

