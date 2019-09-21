HYCON (HYC) Tops One Day Volume of $784,012.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $784,012.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00209981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01218482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020952 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,994,394,168 coins and its circulating supply is 1,986,565,688 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.