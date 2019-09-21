HyperStake Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $138,105.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. During the last week, HyperStake has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009821 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About HyperStake

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

