I/O Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.87 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $5,517.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00939837 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003985 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,688,558 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

