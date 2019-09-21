Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Identiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Identiv from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.