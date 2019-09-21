Indicoin Price Up 16.6% This Week (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Indicoin token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019010 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN.

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

