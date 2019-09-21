Indorse Token (IND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $301,486.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $301,486.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Gatecoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00208061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.01214680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00091702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018433 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Liqui, COSS, DDEX, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

