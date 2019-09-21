Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

“Our $5 PT was derived by using an 11% weighted-average cost of capital to discount free cash flows we project 2019-2030, and dividing them by our projected number of shares for each year to account for the effects of share dilution, and then ascribing a 0% terminal growth rate and 76% abbreviated NDA (ANDA) probability of success.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.20. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.47). Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,618.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $46,548.48. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

