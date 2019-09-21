Insider Buying: Eumundi Group Ltd. (ASX:EBG) Insider Purchases 278,418 Shares of Stock

Eumundi Group Ltd. (ASX:EBG) insider Joseph Ganim purchased 278,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$241,945.24 ($171,592.37).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. Eumundi Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of A$1.03 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in hotel management and retail property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment sells packaged alcoholic beverages through its retail outlets; sells food and alcoholic beverages on premise through bars and restaurants; and operates licensed gaming venues.

