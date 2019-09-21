Insider Buying: Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Buys 1,560 Shares of Stock

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Darin Anthony Rayburn bought 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,965.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,190 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,977.30.

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.70. 11,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

