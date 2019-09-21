Insights Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,569.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $1,569.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.09 or 0.05388893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

