Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Low level of compensation expenses, development of proprietary software and rise in emerging market customers are expected to continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, given a solid balance sheet position and no debt, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, mounting non-interest expenses mainly due to investments in technology upgrades remains a major near-term concern as it is expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

Separately, Compass Point set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

IBKR stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 707,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after acquiring an additional 112,845 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,621,000 after purchasing an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

