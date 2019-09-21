Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.6% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,377. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,295 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,230. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

