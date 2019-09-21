InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,430. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

