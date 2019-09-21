Intu Properties’ (INTU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a sector performer rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 87.15 ($1.14).

INTU opened at GBX 38.66 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 31.82 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a market capitalization of $523.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.37.

In other news, insider Robert Allen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

