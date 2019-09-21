Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,054. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $129.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

