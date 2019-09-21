ION (ION) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. ION has a market cap of $489,960.00 and $85.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, ION has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008028 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,737,916 coins and its circulating supply is 11,837,916 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

