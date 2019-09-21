IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $209,517.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00210118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01225156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018331 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020956 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

