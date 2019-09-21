IOTA Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Exrates, Upbit and HitBTC. IOTA has a market capitalization of $822.06 million and $12.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00243457 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Ovis, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bitfinex, Binance, FCoin, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

