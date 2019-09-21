IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952,530 shares during the period. IQIYI comprises approximately 6.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $299,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $53,067,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in IQIYI by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,039,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500,919 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IQIYI by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. 4,868,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.97.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

