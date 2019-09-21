iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,734 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,797 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.89. 9,144,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

