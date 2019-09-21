iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,810,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,346,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.06. The company had a trading volume of 434,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

