iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.21. 5,122,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,199. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

