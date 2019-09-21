iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.21. 5,122,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

